In her role as the director of the Washington office of the National Development Council (NDC), Jane Campbell brings the expertise of NDC’s 40 years of experience working to bring capital to underserved communities -- both urban and rural -- into the federal public policy debate. In 2016, Women Impacting Public Policy partnered with NDC to provide support for WIPP’s coalition activities. In her role as director of the NDC Washington office, Jane Campbell also serves as president of WIPP.