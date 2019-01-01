About Janet Choi
Janet Choi is the Chief Creative Officer of iDoneThis, a simple way to track and celebrate progress at work every day. She writes about productivity, creativity, and the way people work on the iDoneThis blog.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.