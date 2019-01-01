About Janet Foutty

As CEO of Deloitte Consulting LLP, Janet Foutty leads a $9B business comprised of more than 45,000 professionals whose mission is to help Fortune 500 companies and government agencies translate today’s complex issues into opportunity. Foutty holds a Bachelor of Science in quantitative business analysis from Indiana University, and a Masters of Business Administration in finance from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University. She is based in Chicago.