My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Janet Foutty

Janet Foutty

Guest Writer
Chair and CEO, Deloitte Consulting

About Janet Foutty

As CEO of Deloitte Consulting LLP, Janet Foutty leads a $9B business comprised of more than 45,000 professionals whose mission is to help Fortune 500 companies and government agencies translate today’s complex issues into opportunity. Foutty holds a Bachelor of Science in quantitative business analysis from Indiana University, and a Masters of Business Administration in finance from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University. She is based in Chicago.