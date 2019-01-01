As CEO of Deloitte Consulting LLP, Janet Foutty leads a $9B business comprised of more than 45,000 professionals whose mission is to help Fortune 500 companies and government agencies translate today’s complex issues into opportunity. Foutty holds a Bachelor of Science in quantitative business analysis from Indiana University, and a Masters of Business Administration in finance from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University. She is based in Chicago.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.