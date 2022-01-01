Signing out of account, Standby...
Jared Whitaker
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Fluid Business Solutions
Jared Whitaker is a CEO and non-executive director. He is the CEO of Fluid Business Solutions, a SaaS provider of the award-winning PPM solution Fluid.work. He also serves on the board of an educational trust of academies for pupils with learning and mental disabilities.
Why Do We Keep Advocating 'Smart' Work While Asking Employees to Work Harder?
With such extraordinary innovation possible with tech, do we need to entirely reimagine the world of work for the new digital age?
¿Por qué seguimos defendiendo el trabajo "inteligente" mientras pedimos a los empleados que trabajen más duro?
Con una innovación tan extraordinaria posible con la tecnología, ¿necesitamos reimaginar por completo el mundo del trabajo para la nueva era digital?