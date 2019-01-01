Jared Willis serves as General Manager of Berkeley Research Group’s (BRG) Kuwait subsidiary. He has extensive experience and expertise working on and managing strategy-related engagements in the Middle East and particularly within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, facilitating the best approaches and methods from both the private and public sectors to solve complex business and public policy challenges. Willis is fluent in Arabic and has advised Middle Eastern governments, non-governmental organizations, and private businesses. He has managed several large projects involving teams from diverse business cultures operating around the world. He has worked with Middle Eastern businesses on marketing strategy, branding, and export opportunities to the United States. Willis has experience in public policy strategy and reform, economic and foreign policy, governance issues, entrepreneurship ecosystem development, business environment reform, healthcare, energy, construction, banking and finance, and intellectual property.