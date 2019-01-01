Jash Choraria

JashChoraria is the CEO of Allayurveda.com, the world’s first Ayurvedic and natural wellness platform launched in 1998.Jash has over 4 years of experience including a year of running his own start-up, he has also worked as a business development internal and research analyst for names like New Museum and Crest Wealth Management respectively.

Jash and his team are the brains behind repackaging an ancient science like Ayurveda for new age consumers to integrate Ayurveda as a way of life. Through the offerings of curated products, expert advice and specific content he aims to build a community of people living Ayurvedic.