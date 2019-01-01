My Queue

Kate Drane and Jason Domangue

Guest Writer
Vice President of Ecosystem Development, Icontrol Networks

About Kate Drane and Jason Domangue

Kate Drane is Indiegogo’s hardware category lead. She is responsible for all aspects of business growth for the platform’s design and technology categories and has led many companies, including Misfit Wearables, Scanadu, Skully and Canonical, to secure funding on Indiegogo. Follow her on Twitter.

As vice president of ecosystem development, Jason Domangue focuses on expanding Icontrol’s catalog of certified devices and applications. Domangue developed and manages Icontrol’s OpenHome Developers Program, which includes device makers, app developers and service creators that provide best-of-breed products to help make the connected home a reality. Follow him on Twitter.