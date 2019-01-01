Jason Green has more than 15 years of venture-capital experience under his belt. As the founder of San Mateo, Calif-based Emergence Capital, he invests exclusively in early- and growth-stage tech companies, manages $575 million across three funds and is actively seeking new investment opportunities. Green has led early investments that became market-leading public companies like SuccessFactors, DoubleClick and Ask Jeeves.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.