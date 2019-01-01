About Jason Guerrasio
Jason Guerrasio is an entertainment reporter at Business Insider. He has previously written for Esquire, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, Variety, Indiewire, among others. He's also a former managing editor at Filmmaker Magazine.
