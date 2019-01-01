The Business of Good narrates the story behind social entrepreneurship as told by the individuals compelled to create a change in the world—not just another business.

Forged by political, economic, and human rights events within the last century, today’s entrepreneurs are rebooting capitalism, challenging the charitable industrial complex, and ultimately disrupting the way companies do business. Serial and social entrepreneur Jason Haber explores social entrepreneurship, from Benjamin Franklin to what he calls The Great Convergence heavily lead by Millennials, as he intertwines case studies and anecdotes that examine Capitalism 2.0, philanthropy, and its ability to create jobs, grow the economy and at the same time make a difference in the world.

From Main Street to Wall Street, social entrepreneurship has taken on numerous shapes, seeking to solve vexing social problems, as it builds bridges to those who have otherwise been left behind. It is the fuel that has ignited its leap from the fringe to the mainstream. It’s changing the lives of those in the developing world and in the developed world. It’s changing how we give. It’s changing how we invest. It’s changing who we are.