About Jason Illian

Jason Illian is the founder and CEO of Bookshout, an ebook platform. Bookshout creates new sales and delivery channels to distribute unique digital content, empowering brands to rise above the "market noise" and build long-lasting relationships with their target audiences. BookShout is the only ebook platform built upon an API that enables businesses to seamlessly distribute digital content alongside other products. Brands such as General Mills and American Express have teamed up with BookShout to deliver unique digital content.