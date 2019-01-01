My Queue

Jason Johnson

Jason Johnson is the CEO and co-founder of August, the home automation company behind the August Smart Lock, based in San Francisco. Jason is also a managing partner of startup incubator Founders Den and the chairman of the Internet of Things Consortium. Prior to August, he co-founded mobile security software company AirCover (acquired by M Dream, HK:8100) and ebook software startup BookShout!. He also previously served as vice president of Dolby Laboratories, vice president of Global IP Solutions (acquired by Google) and was the co-founder and CEO of InterQuest (acquired by Darwin Networks).