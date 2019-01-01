By Jason R. Rich, The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.

GET PAID FOR YOUR PAD

An ever-growing number of travelers are searching for more convenient and low-cost accommodation alternatives, as opposed to staying at traditional hotels. As a result, online-based services like Airbnb, FlipKey, HomeAway, Roomorama, and VRBO are making it easy for you to list extra bedrooms or your entire home, condo, or apartment, as a short-term rental option for travelers.

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business will help you make intelligent renting decisions, take appropriate actions and precautions, and deal with realistic expectations while protecting yourself, your property, and your personal belongings. It will help you quickly acquire the core knowledge you need to become a successful travel host and teach you how to:

• Prepare your property, maximize amenities, and create a house manual for your guests

• Create a listing that generates the highest possible revenue using tips from Superhosts

• Attract a constant flow of short-term renters and business travelers with the perfect nightly rate

• Apply a variety of tools and resources that will make handling your responsibilities as a travel host easier and less time consuming

• Interact with your guests, earn the best possible ratings and reviews, and avoid the most common pitfalls and mistakes made by first-time hosts

• Calculate your expenses, understand your tax obligations, and generate the highest possible revenue

You’ll also gain valuable insight from in-depth and exclusive interviews with veteran Airbnb hosts and executives within the travel hosting industry. Whether you choose to rent through Airbnb, HomeSuite, Kid & Coe, or take your rentals to sea via Yachtico, this book will help you get started.