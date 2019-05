Jason Wolfe is the founder and CEO of Giftcards.com. He created MyCoupons.com in 1995, the first online coupon site. In 1997, he started DirectLeads.com , one of the first online lead generation networks. In 2003, he introduced KeywordMax.com , which became one of the world leaders in keyword bid management. In 2004, his company created and patented the Cross Publication and Network model.