Jasper Radeke

Guest Writer
Director of Marketing, North America, AppsFlyer

About Jasper Radeke

Jasper Radeke leads AppsFlyer’s Marketing efforts in North America, building the mobile attribution and marketing analytics platform's’regional brand. Radeke's role is to provide insights that empower the mobile advertising community to make better marketing decisions. Prior to joining AppsFlyer, he  was a marketing director at mobile SSP Fyber, following various roles in digital and mobile marketing in the United States and Germany. 