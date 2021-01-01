Signing out of account, Standby...
Javid Franco
How will Mexicans use their Christmas bonus this year?
Approximately 19% of adult Internet users in Mexico will receive a Christmas bonus this end of the year, which is why, faced with this financial panorama, the question arises as to what Mexicans will spend it on.
¿Cómo usarán su aguinaldo este año los mexicanos?
Aproximadamente 19% de los internautas adultos de México recibirán aguinaldo este fin de año, por lo que ante este panorama financiero surge la pregunta de en qué lo gastarán los mexicanos.