VIP Contributor

cannabis, biotech and entrepreneurship reporter

Javier Hasse is the author of Start Your Own Cannabis Business (Entrepreneur Press 2018) as well as a writer and reporter with a focus on the cannabis and small-cap biotech industries and an advocate of marijuana legalization. He has had more than 4,500 articles published on a variety of mass media outlets including Playboy Benzinga , The Wall Street Journal's MarketWatch, Yahoo! News, Yahoo! Finance, CNN Money, MSN Money, Nasdaq, Morningstar, Microsoft, FOX Business, Investing Channel and many others.