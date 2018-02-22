Javier Hasse

Javier Hasse is the author of Start Your Own Cannabis Business (Entrepreneur Press 2018) as well as a writer and reporter with a focus on the cannabis and small-cap biotech industries and an advocate of marijuana legalization. He has had more than 4,500 articles published on a variety of mass media outlets including Playboy, CNBC High Times, Leafly, Benzinga, The Wall Street Journal's MarketWatch, Yahoo! News, Yahoo! Finance, CNN Money, MSN Money, Nasdaq, Morningstar, Microsoft, FOX Business, Investing Channel and many others.

The World Health Organization Won't Reschedule Cannabis. Should We Care?
News and Trends

The World Health Organization Won't Reschedule Cannabis. Should We Care?

In a surprising development, the U.N. comitee decided to punt on their decision to recommend or reschedule cannabis.
5 min read
AG Jeff Sessions Was (Basically) Fired: The Cannabis Industry Reacts
Legal Marijuana

AG Jeff Sessions Was (Basically) Fired: The Cannabis Industry Reacts

We tried but we couldn't find anybody unhappy about it.
3 min read
Exclusive: New Report Estimates Over $1 Billion In Cannabis-Derived Taxes For Nevada
News and Trends

Exclusive: New Report Estimates Over $1 Billion In Cannabis-Derived Taxes For Nevada

It won't happen until 2024, but it looks like Nevada has hit the jackpot.
3 min read
Rapper Chris Webby Explains How Cannabis Fits Into the Routine of a Successful Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurs

Rapper Chris Webby Explains How Cannabis Fits Into the Routine of a Successful Entrepreneur

There is no contradiction between enjoying marijuana and building a busy, successful career.
4 min read
'Microdosing Moms' and 'Divorced Dads' Emerge Among Cannabis Consumers
Demographics

'Microdosing Moms' and 'Divorced Dads' Emerge Among Cannabis Consumers

Thanks to legalization and the ability to consume discretely by vaping or snacking on edibles, ever more adults are using cannabis.
3 min read
The DEA Actually Didn't Reschedule CBD: Industry Insiders Explain What Epidiolex's Reclassification Really Means
CBD

The DEA Actually Didn't Reschedule CBD: Industry Insiders Explain What Epidiolex's Reclassification Really Means

For decades the DEA has insisted nothing derived from cannabis has any legitimate use. Epidiolex is the first exemption that many believe will lead to a new rule.
5 min read
Report: Sales of Cannabis Concentrates Expected to Triple to $8.5B by 2022
Cannabis

Report: Sales of Cannabis Concentrates Expected to Triple to $8.5B by 2022

Concentrates, already nearly a $3B market, appeal to people who are curious about cannabis but would never dream of smoking.
3 min read
Meet the Entrepreneur Selling Weed In Non-Cannabis Stores Across Europe
Retail Businesses

Meet the Entrepreneur Selling Weed In Non-Cannabis Stores Across Europe

A regulatory quirk opened the door and, inevitably, an entrepreneur stepped in.
7 min read
This South Pacific Country Is Sponsoring Research Seeking a Cannabis Treatment for Diabetes
Medical Marijuana

This South Pacific Country Is Sponsoring Research Seeking a Cannabis Treatment for Diabetes

Vanuatu, suffering a diabetes rate far higher than the world average, is hopeful locally grown marijuana can help.
4 min read
Report: CBD Market To Hit $22 Billion By 2022
CBD

Report: CBD Market To Hit $22 Billion By 2022

Sales of the hemp-based compound will surpass those of legal cannabis.
4 min read
Exclusive: Former MTV and Conde Nast Exec Takes Cannabis CEO Role
C-Suite

Exclusive: Former MTV and Conde Nast Exec Takes Cannabis CEO Role

The influx of top business talent is perhaps the clearest sign that cannabis is growing into a major industry.
4 min read
7 Hottest Jobs in the Cannabis Industry Right Now
You're Hired!

7 Hottest Jobs in the Cannabis Industry Right Now

New survey reveal who's getting hired and what they're getting paid.
3 min read
This Cannabis Business Accelerator Puts the Pedal to the Metal for Women
Women In Green

This Cannabis Business Accelerator Puts the Pedal to the Metal for Women

The Inititative aims to empower women and marginalized communities to succeed in the industry.
4 min read
Nasdaq-Traded Co. CFO Tahira Rehmatullah Shares Advice for Cannabis Startups
Startup Funding

Nasdaq-Traded Co. CFO Tahira Rehmatullah Shares Advice for Cannabis Startups

Should entrepreneurs fundraise, bootstrap or go the crowdfunding route?
3 min read
Navigating the Top 3 Post-Startup Challenges for Cannabis Businesses
Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Navigating the Top 3 Post-Startup Challenges for Cannabis Businesses

Staying compliant with ever-shifting regulations is a real challenge in the legal marijuana business.
7 min read

Books by Javier Hasse

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy From
