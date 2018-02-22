Javier Hasse

News and Trends
The World Health Organization Won't Reschedule Cannabis. Should We Care?
In a surprising development, the U.N. comitee decided to punt on their decision to recommend or reschedule cannabis.
Legal Marijuana
AG Jeff Sessions Was (Basically) Fired: The Cannabis Industry Reacts
We tried but we couldn't find anybody unhappy about it.
News and Trends
Exclusive: New Report Estimates Over $1 Billion In Cannabis-Derived Taxes For Nevada
It won't happen until 2024, but it looks like Nevada has hit the jackpot.
Entrepreneurs
Rapper Chris Webby Explains How Cannabis Fits Into the Routine of a Successful Entrepreneur
There is no contradiction between enjoying marijuana and building a busy, successful career.
Demographics
'Microdosing Moms' and 'Divorced Dads' Emerge Among Cannabis Consumers
Thanks to legalization and the ability to consume discretely by vaping or snacking on edibles, ever more adults are using cannabis.
CBD
The DEA Actually Didn't Reschedule CBD: Industry Insiders Explain What Epidiolex's Reclassification Really Means
For decades the DEA has insisted nothing derived from cannabis has any legitimate use. Epidiolex is the first exemption that many believe will lead to a new rule.
Cannabis
Report: Sales of Cannabis Concentrates Expected to Triple to $8.5B by 2022
Concentrates, already nearly a $3B market, appeal to people who are curious about cannabis but would never dream of smoking.
Retail Businesses
Meet the Entrepreneur Selling Weed In Non-Cannabis Stores Across Europe
A regulatory quirk opened the door and, inevitably, an entrepreneur stepped in.
Medical Marijuana
This South Pacific Country Is Sponsoring Research Seeking a Cannabis Treatment for Diabetes
Vanuatu, suffering a diabetes rate far higher than the world average, is hopeful locally grown marijuana can help.
CBD
Report: CBD Market To Hit $22 Billion By 2022
Sales of the hemp-based compound will surpass those of legal cannabis.
C-Suite
Exclusive: Former MTV and Conde Nast Exec Takes Cannabis CEO Role
The influx of top business talent is perhaps the clearest sign that cannabis is growing into a major industry.
You're Hired!
7 Hottest Jobs in the Cannabis Industry Right Now
New survey reveal who's getting hired and what they're getting paid.
Women In Green
This Cannabis Business Accelerator Puts the Pedal to the Metal for Women
The Inititative aims to empower women and marginalized communities to succeed in the industry.
Startup Funding
Nasdaq-Traded Co. CFO Tahira Rehmatullah Shares Advice for Cannabis Startups
Should entrepreneurs fundraise, bootstrap or go the crowdfunding route?
Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Navigating the Top 3 Post-Startup Challenges for Cannabis Businesses
Staying compliant with ever-shifting regulations is a real challenge in the legal marijuana business.