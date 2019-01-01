Jawad Sajwani is the co-founder of Authenticity Coaching & Consultancy, and is the first Emirati male coach to obtain Accredited Certified Coach Certification (ACC) from the International Coaching Federation (ICF). As an executive and entrepreneur coach, Jawad works with individuals who want to create a sustainable focused business or a career using the Everything DiSC assessment tools as part of his one-to-one entrepreneur coaching program. His passion is to learn and to share his knowledge and experience as an executive for 17 years with a MBA from Bradford University.