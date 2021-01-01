Krishna Athal

Krishna Athal

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Growth Strategies

The Confusion Between Coaching and Mentoring: Which Is Which?

While some theorists believe that the two roles intersect, or it is unrealistic to detach and disconnect one from the other, other academicians are bent on differentiating coaching from mentoring.

Growth Strategy

Understanding the Need and Relationship of Strategies With Innovation and Change

While there may be differences of opinion on timing, all agree that businesses need a solid strategy to survive the market pressures.  

Leadership Skills

The Fascinating Science of Team Leadership

Team leadership represents a vital feature in fostering the productivity of a team.

Leadership

The Problems With Servant Leadership

Organizations with a servant leadership approach are more trusted and tend to attract more long-term stakeholders.

Leadership

Why Servant Leadership is Becoming the Leadership Style of the Future

Servant leadership is viewed as a more authentic approach to genuinely address the needs of the followers.

Entrepreneurs

Environmental Factors Preventing Aspiring Entrepreneurs From Becoming One

A unanimous approach can eliminate the two factors hindering the growth and development of entrepreneurship in the world.

Future of Entrepreneurship

Impact-Driven Startups Are a Gold-Mine for Investors

Investors across the globe are finding ways to unleash the power of their capital by trying out different industries and business models.

