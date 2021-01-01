Krishna Athal

Signing out of account, Standby...
Latest
Post-Pandemic Strategies: Choosing Between Leading From the Front and Leading From Behind
The most important aspect of the unseen future is leadership.
The Confusion Between Coaching and Mentoring: Which Is Which?
While some theorists believe that the two roles intersect, or it is unrealistic to detach and disconnect one from the other, other academicians are bent on differentiating coaching from mentoring.
Understanding the Need and Relationship of Strategies With Innovation and Change
While there may be differences of opinion on timing, all agree that businesses need a solid strategy to survive the market pressures.
The Fascinating Science of Team Leadership
Team leadership represents a vital feature in fostering the productivity of a team.
Building and Leading High Performing Teams Through Teamwork
It all comes down to the leader.
The Problems With Servant Leadership
Organizations with a servant leadership approach are more trusted and tend to attract more long-term stakeholders.
Why Servant Leadership is Becoming the Leadership Style of the Future
Servant leadership is viewed as a more authentic approach to genuinely address the needs of the followers.
Environmental Factors Preventing Aspiring Entrepreneurs From Becoming One
A unanimous approach can eliminate the two factors hindering the growth and development of entrepreneurship in the world.
Impact-Driven Startups Are a Gold-Mine for Investors
Investors across the globe are finding ways to unleash the power of their capital by trying out different industries and business models.