Jaxon Parrott
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Managing Partner of AuthorityTech.io
Latest
Technology Is Changing PR and Marketing Forever
Three steps to evolve alongside technology in your PR and marketing efforts going into 2022.
La tecnología está cambiando las relaciones públicas y el marketing para siempre
Tres pasos para evolucionar junto con la tecnología en sus esfuerzos de relaciones públicas y marketing de cara al 2022.
'Think Different' Like Steve Jobs If You Want to Make Your Mark on the World
In a world where it is so easy to follow the herd, Steve Jobs did the opposite -- and you can too.
'Piense diferente' como Steve Jobs si quiere dejar su huella en el mundo
En un mundo donde es tan fácil seguir a la manada, Steve Jobs hizo lo contrario, y tú también puedes.
Hustle Culture Is Killing Your Greatness
Here are three ways to get it back.
La cultura del ajetreo está matando tu grandeza
Aquí hay tres formas de recuperarlo.