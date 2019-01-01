Jay Cardiello is a personal trainer to various celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Seacrest, Sofia Vergara, Minka Kelly and more. He is triple-certified in strength and conditioning, fitness training and nutrition. He is also a regular contributor to leading media outlets such as Shape and Men’s Fitness, a published author and an advisor to various global corporate brands such as Sargento, Philadelphia 76er's, Microsoft, Mitsubishi and Chrysler Jeep, promoting health and wellness in the workplace. To learn more, visit www.cardiellofitness.com.