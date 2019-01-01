My Queue

Jay Conrad Levinson and Al Lautenslager

About Jay Conrad Levinson and Al Lautenslager

The late Jay Conrad Levinson is the Father of Guerrilla Marketing. His books have sold more than 21 million copies worldwide, appear in 62 languages, and have become the most powerful brand in the history of marketing. He was the chairman of Guerrilla Marketing International. Learn more at gmarketing.com.

Al Lautenslager is an award-winning marketing expert, best-selling author, highly sought-after speaker, consultant and entrepreneur. He is the principal of Market For Profits, a Midwestern-based marketing consulting firm; former president and owner of The Ink Well a direct marketing, printing and mailing company; and a Certified Guerrilla Marketing Coach.

Books By Jay Conrad Levinson and Al Lautenslager

Guerrilla Marketing in 30 Days
Guerrilla Marketing in 30 Days

By Jay Conrad Levinson and Al Lautenslager

Guerrilla Marketing in 30 Days Workbook
Guerrilla Marketing in 30 Days Workbook

By Jay Conrad Levinson and Al Lautenslager

Powerful new workbook in the bestselling marketing series of all time

