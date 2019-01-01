Jay Conrad Levinson and Shane Gibson

Grow Your Online Influence--Go Guerrilla

Equipping you with action plans, implementation steps and more than 100 marketing weapons, Jay Conrad Levinson, The Father of Guerrilla Marketing, and social media expert Shane Gibson teach you how to combine the timeless principles of guerrilla marketing with the latest social media applications and networks.

Discarding overwhelming statistics, buzzwords and acronyms, Levinson and Gibson provide a step-by-step social media attack plan. Following their take-no-prisoners guerrilla approach, you'll learn how to identify unconventional social media opportunities, engage customers, motivate action, and capture profits away from your competitors.

Includes:

19 secrets every guerrilla social media marketer needs to know

The Guerrilla Social Media Toolkit

The Seven-Sentence Social Media Attack Plan

22-point social site and blog checklist

20 types of ROI

Free guerrilla intelligence tools

Future social media weapons that are worth knowing about

And more!

This is THE social media guerrilla's go-to guide--learn how to employ a social media plan that earns attention--and profits!

