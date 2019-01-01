Jay Conrad Levinson, Frank Adkins, and Chris Forbes

Jay Conrad Levinson's take-no-prisoners approach to marketing has helped millions turn their time, energy, and imagination into profitable results. Now, Levinson and co-authors Frank Adkins and Chris Forbes deliver the first book to adapt the profit-producing principles of Guerrilla Marketing to the world of nonprofits.

The nonprofit sector has increased by 65%--which means a flood of new organizations are vying with you for donations, competing with you for volunteers, and trying to carve out their share of the marketplace. Joined by co-authors Frank Adkins and Chris Forbes, Levinson you'll learn how to gain the competitive edge you need by replacing decreased budgets with the power of time, energy, imagination, and information--allowing you to maximize your impact and raise more money!

Armed with time-tested principles, 250+ proven weapons of Guerrilla Marketing, and relevant tactics and tools, you'll learn how to boost public awareness, increase effectiveness in recruiting volunteers, mobilize advocates, and raise more money no matter the state of your nonprofits finances.

You'll learn: