Jay DesMarteau

Jay DesMarteau

Guest Writer
Head of Regional Commercial Specialty Segments for TD Bank

About Jay DesMarteau

Jay DesMarteau is the head of small business and government banking distribution for TD Bank. DesMarteau leads teams that provide in-depth expertise for unique, small business customer sets of the regional commercial bank at TD. His group provides small business banking products and services across a variety of industries, including the healthcare and restaurant franchise industries.