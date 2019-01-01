Jay is the co-founder and CEO of Pulsifi, a leading HR technology company that combines AI and organizational psychology in a user-friendly online software to help organizations identify, retain and develop great people at scale. Aside from driving strategic imperatives, Jay’s biggest role at Pulsifi is growing the team and supporting the development of team members. Under his leadership, Pulsifi has grown into one of the region’s most innovative HR tech companies with a portfolio of multinational clients.

Pulsifi has also built partnerships with the top technology providers in the world including SAP, IBM and Amazon Web Services, which involves integrating their platforms and joint go-to-market.

Before co-founding Pulsifi, Jay was Head of Strategy at CtrlShift, a regional AI pioneer in digital marketing. While at The Boston Consulting Group, he advised global companies with multi-billion dollar revenues on business strategy and corporate development. Jay also has experience in venture capital and the public sector, having worked at Infocomms Investments (now known as SGInnovate) and International Enterprise (IE) Singapore (now part of Enterprise Singapore).

Jay has an MSc in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research from the University of California, Berkeley, and a BSc in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Cornell University.