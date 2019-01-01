My Queue

Jay Krishnan

Jay Krishnan

CEO, T-Hub

About Jay Krishnan

Jay Krishnan is Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner at T-Hub, India’s largest start-up incubator and corporate innovation programme. He possesses entrepreneurial and corporate work experience of 20 years. He is a founder of Radifinity, an Industrial IoT start-up. In 2010, Radifinity was acquired through a sale of assets by the Aditya Birla Group and integrated into the Aditya Birla Minacs fold. Over the past 20 years, he has worked in various capacities, including in managing programmes, new product introduction, product management, and global partnerships at Juniper Networks and Cisco Systems—in Boston, San Jose, and Bangalore. He has received numerous international awards, including from CleanTech Open, ICSPAT, TechConnect, Make a Difference, StartMeUp, and Red Herring.