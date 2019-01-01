About Jay Larson

Jay Larson is Birst’s CEO. He brings more than 25 years of experience in the software industry to Birst and has been a pioneer in building software-as-a-service companies. Prior to joining Birst, Larson served as the president of Worldwide Field Operations at Jive Software. Before leading the Jive field team, he spent five years at SuccessFactors, where he was vice president of enterprise sales, propelling revenue from approximately $100 million to more than $350 million, leading to the company’s eventual acquisition by SAP.