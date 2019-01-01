My Queue

Jaydeep Das

Jaydeep Das

HR & Admin Director, ChildFund India

About Jaydeep Das

Jaydeep provides leadership to ChildFund India as the Director HR &amp; Administration. He is based out of Bangalore. Prior to association with ChildFund India he has performed senior leadership roles in World Vision India in the not-for- profit sector and healthcare industry.

Jaydeep is an accomplished HR professional with 19 plus years of progressive &amp; solid experience in managing the broadest range of HR disciplines in people-centric, complex, dynamic and cross-cultural business environments. He has an MBA &amp; an LLB to his credential.