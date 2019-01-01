Jaydev Sanghavi

Jaydev V.Sanghavi is the Executive Director of Aarvi Encon Limited, a leading technical manpower outsourcing company in India. He has been with the company for 25 years, and has been instrumental in getting multiple strategic tie-ups in place, as well as in establishing the company’s Temporary Staffing division, which he heads currently.

A graduate in Chemical Engineering from Mumbai University, Jaydev joined Aarvi Encon just after he completed his degree in 1992. Through the course of his career at Aarvi Encon, he has handled various consulting assignments in Project Coordination, Operations Management, and Business Development positions. These projects were for clients such as Reliance Refinery and Telecom, and Jaydev played a key role in developing the business across a number of countries. He attended Harvard Business School in 2016, for its Executive Education Program - Leading Professional Service Firms. He has utilized his learnings at HBS to improve process and company efficiency.

With his focused marketing and collaborative efforts, Jaydev has grown Aarvi Encon’s Temporary Staffing division manifold.