Jayesh Desai

Jayesh Desai

Founder & Chairman - Shareconomy & Group Chairman - Rajhans (Desai-Jain) Group.

About Jayesh Desai

Jayesh Desai is a very young, charismatic, energetic and passionate personality, who has been leading the Group since its inception. He is a first-generation entrepreneur, an exemplary leader and a driving force behind the success of the Rajhans Group.

A versatile man with strong business acumen, Mr. Desai heads planning and strategic business development and plays an active role in developing business strategies for the group. Having personally leading multiple business categories with a difference, he is well-known to drive every new opportunity with midas touch. He also spearheads the social welfare activities for the group.