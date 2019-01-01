As the Head of the fastest growing bank in the Middle East, Jayesh Patel was responsible for the set up and launch of Liv., the first digital-only lifestyle bank. The mobile-only lifestyle bank is part of a long-term strategy by Emirates NBD to define the next generation of banking by building a digitally-native bank. Focusing on zillennials (millennials and Gen Z), Liv. helps in enhancing their finances as well as their lifestyle in one app.

With more than 14 years of consumer-centric innovations and changes across various industries, Patel has a strong regional experience and is currently an active member in the fintech and angel investment community in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA.) Prior to launching the digital-only lifestyle bank, Patel was Head of Retail Strategy at Emirates NBD, where he led the development of retail and innovation strategies. He has previously held various leadership roles across the Middle East as well as practiced management consulting in the US with Deloitte, focusing on bridging the gap between business and technology. Born in Nairobi, Kenya, Patel holds an MBA from Dartmouth College, Tuck School of Business, and has a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Engineering from Illinois