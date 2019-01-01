JD Albert is director of engineering at Bresslergroup, a product development consultancy in Philadelphia. After receiving his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from MIT, he co-founded E Ink, whose technology is used in e-reader devices including the Kindle and Nook. He was named a 2016 inductee of the National Inventors Hall of Fame for his contribution to that invention. Albert has been granted over 60 patents and is frequently called on to speak and write about product development in entrepreneurial settings, including at SEGD, Intersolar, Wharton, and Harvard Business School. He recently contributed a chapter on design thinking for early-stage startups to the book, Design Thinking: New Product Development Essentials (Wiley, 2016).