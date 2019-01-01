Dave Power is the founder of J.D. Power and Associates and is the subject of the new book, POWER: How J.D. Power III Became the Auto Industry’s Adviser, Confessor, and Eyewitness to History, published by Fenwick Publishing.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Dave Power is the founder of J.D. Power and Associates and is the subject of the new book, POWER: How J.D. Power III Became the Auto Industry’s Adviser, Confessor, and Eyewitness to History, published by Fenwick Publishing.