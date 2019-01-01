About Jed Hughes
Jed Hughes, a former NFL and collegiate football coach, is the vice chair and leader of Korn Ferry’s global sports practice. Hughes leads high-profile executive search placements for head coaches, commissioners and front-office executives. Hughes coached football under seven Hall of Fame coaches: Chuck Noll (Pittsburgh Steelers), Bud Grant (Minnesota Vikings), Tony Dungy (Pittsburgh Steelers), Jack Christiansen (Stanford), Bo Schembechler (Michigan), John Ralston (Stanford), and Terry Donahue (UCLA).