Drawing on his background as a builder, Jeff Booth co-founded BuildDirect in 1999 in response to the inefficiencies and high costs inherent in the home improvement and building supplies industry. As CEO, he applies his deep knowledge of both technology and trends to invent new ways for people to explore, purchase and connect in the home improvement space. Reach him @JeffBooth.
