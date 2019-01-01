My Queue

Jeff Boss

Jeff Boss

Guest Writer
Leadership Team Coach, Author, Speaker

About Jeff Boss

Jeff Boss is the author of two books, team leadership coach and former 13-year Navy SEAL where his top awards included four Bronze Stars with valor and two Purple Hearts. Visit him online at www.jeff-boss.com