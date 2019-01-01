About Jeff Denworth

Jeff Denworth, senior vice president of marketing at CTERA Networks, has over a decade of experience with big data and cloud storage technologies. Prior to CTERA, he served as VP of marketing at DataDirect Networks, where he oversaw marketing, business and corporate development during a time of massive growth in annual sales. Before DDN, Denworth held sales roles at Cluster File Ssytems, Inc. and Dataram Corporation.