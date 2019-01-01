My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Jeff Fernandez

Jeff Fernandez

Guest Writer
Cofounder & CEO

About Jeff Fernandez

Jeff Fernandez is the co-founder & CEO of Grovo, a cloud-based training platform that teaches professional skills through a proprietary micro-learning methodology. At Grovo, Jeff leads the team to focus on their mission to solve the digital skills gap – brought about by the rapid influx of technology and cloud tools – in today’s workforce. Organizations in 190 countries, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies, use Grovo to train their teams, using Grovo’s more than 4,500 video lessons and assessments covering 130 Internet tools, cloud services, and professional topics.