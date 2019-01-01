Jeff Fernandez is the co-founder & CEO of Grovo, a cloud-based training platform that teaches professional skills through a proprietary micro-learning methodology. At Grovo, Jeff leads the team to focus on their mission to solve the digital skills gap – brought about by the rapid influx of technology and cloud tools – in today’s workforce. Organizations in 190 countries, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies, use Grovo to train their teams, using Grovo’s more than 4,500 video lessons and assessments covering 130 Internet tools, cloud services, and professional topics.