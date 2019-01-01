About Jeff Hyman
Jeff Hyman is author of the bestselling book Recruit Rockstars, a professor at Kellogg School of Management, host of the 5-star-rated Strong Suit Podcast, and chief talent scout at Strong Suit Executive Search.
