My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Jeff Hyman

Jeff Hyman

Guest Writer
Chief Talent Officer of Strong Suit Executive Search

About Jeff Hyman

Jeff Hyman is author of the bestselling book Recruit Rockstars, a professor at Kellogg School of Management, host of the 5-star-rated Strong Suit Podcast, and chief talent scout at Strong Suit Executive Search.