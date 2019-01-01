My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Jeff R. Lamb

Jeff R. Lamb

Guest Writer
Founder and chief Nerd at QStart Labs

About Jeff R. Lamb

Jeff R. Lamb is the founder and chief Nerd at QStart Labs, a web development and startup advisory-services firm Columbus, Ohio. The team at QStart Labs launches 10 or more new technology startups each and every year. A serial entrepreneur with multiple exits himself, Lamb is passionate about helping entrepreneurs and is always willing to take time to share thoughts and advice over a coffee or (better yet!) a beer.