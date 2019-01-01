Jeff Rojas is an American Photographer, Educator and Author based in New York City. His primary body of work includes portrait and fashion photography which has been featured in both Elle and Esquire.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Jeff Rojas is an American Photographer, Educator and Author based in New York City. His primary body of work includes portrait and fashion photography which has been featured in both Elle and Esquire.