With nearly 20 years of experience in the internet and mobile spaces, Jeff Sass is the CMO of CLUB Domains LLC. The company operates the top-level domain .CLUB, available for clubs, associations, teams, loyalty programs, fan clubs and anyone needing a memorable, descriptive domain name.

As a self-proclaimed gadget geek, early adopter and experienced entertainment and technology executive, Sass writes about marketing, domains, mobile, social, startups and digital media/content creation. He is an avid social media enthusiast who creates podcasts, writes for several blogs and serves on the board of the Domain Name Association.