My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Jeff Slutsky

Jeff Slutsky

About Jeff Slutsky

No BS Grassroots MarketingJeff Slutsky specializes in developing and implementing local store marketing programs for multiunit operators. He's co-author, with Dan Kennedy, of No BS Grassroots Marketing (Entrepreneur Press, 2012).

Books By Jeff Slutsky

No B.S. Grassroots Marketing
Featured

No B.S. Grassroots Marketing

By Jeff Slutsky

The Ultimate No Holds Barred Take No Prisoners Guide to Growing Sales and Profits of Local Small Businesses

Buy Now