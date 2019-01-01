Be a Small Business with BIG IMPACT
Called the "professor of harsh reality," Dan S. Kennedy, joined by local-level marketing specialist Jeff Slutsky, delivers a hard-to-swallow truth to local small business owners like you:
You Are in a Fight for Your Life.
As a local small business you're vulnerable to distant online discounters, big box retailers, and other competition, you've got to do more than merely get customers--you have to keep them FOR LIFE. And, you have to win them over where your competition can't--at the street level.
Kennedy and Slutsky present local business owners, retailers, service providers, restaurateurs, and professional practice owners with a tactical grassroots marketing plan to help increase customer retention, generate greater referrals, and build a thriving business for the long-term.
Covers:
9 inconvenient truths of grassroots marketing
Zero-Based Marketing--the solution when you figure out traditional and "non-traditional" marketing is failing you
How to use the media as an extension of personality and of relationship--NOT a substitute for it
Why most local marketing programs fail and what you need to do to succeed (a 7-Step Plan and tactics)
On-site promotions--increase revenue without spending money, time or leaving your operation
How to use--and how to waste dollars on--the Internet and other technology
