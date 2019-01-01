About Jeffrey Ng
The New York-based founder and owner of Staple Design Studio, StaplePigeon Clothing and Reed Space, Jeffrey Ng, aka jeffstaple, has created a world of creative communication as a graphic, web and clothing designer, artist, DJ, writer and entrepreneur. He serves as the official voice of “Circle of Centaurs,” a mentorship initiative from Rémy Martin recognizing 15 individuals who, through their wide-ranging contributions to their communities, are a source of inspiration for the multicultural millennial generation.