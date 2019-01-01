Jeffrey Dake is the Director of Engineering at Experts Exchange, which connects you to people and information to solve technology problems. Jeff is a programmer at heart who loves to solve programming problems. He has a degree in Computer Science from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, one of the top public computer science programs in the country.
