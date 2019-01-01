About Jeffrey Kranz
Jeffrey Kranz is an inbound marketing consultant for higher education institutions and the founder of GradLime. He gets a kick out of making things "learnable." He lives in Colorado Springs, Colo.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.