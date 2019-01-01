Jemma Green is a co-founder and chairman of Power Ledger, a technology company that uses blockchain to facilitate energy trading, energy asset financing and carbon markets. Setting her career trajectory early on, Jemma became the voice of sustainability and corporate social responsibility in the business of big money lending while at JP Morgan in London. She then went on to become a research fellow at Curtin University, set up the first fossil fuel free pension fund‎ and has sat on numerous boards championing sustainable business such as Carbon Tracker and Climate-KIC Australia. In 2016 Power Ledger won Sir Richard Branson’s Extreme Tech Challenge. In 2018, Jemma was made EY Fintech Entrepreneur of the Year.