Jenn Branstetter is chief of staff and head of the Lowe’s Partnership at Porch.com where she is responsible for partner channel management to maintain and grow the relationship between Lowe’s and Porch. Jenn is also responsible for internal operations. Prior to Porch, Jenn spent over 10 years at Microsoft driving integrated marketing communications, global brand advertising campaigns and opening 30 Microsoft retail stores.
