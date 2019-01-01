My Queue

Jennifer Angel is the resident astrologer, relationship specialist and metaphysical writer for The New York Daily News and STAR magazine. As a radio and television presenter, and published author, Angel is no stranger to the world of cosmology and personal guidance. She has spent the past thirty years studying locally and internationally under well-known teachers of philosophy as well as achieved certificates in communication, counseling and workplace training and development. Her astrological forecasts and readings are informative and uncannily accurate. She uses her talents to tell it as it is and impart knowledge that empowers and inspires you to see the best in yourself and live the life of your dreams.